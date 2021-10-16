KILLEEN
Discharge of a firearm was reported at midnight Friday in the 1100 block of Gray Drive.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 12:09 a.m. Friday on North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Terroristic threats were reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of White Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday on North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:18 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Burglary was reported at 6:21 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:35 a.m. Friday on Brown and Mill Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:01 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:24 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 2:54 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 3:05 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:27 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Second Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:09 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 8:33 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Avenue B.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:04 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 10:21 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Fairview Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
