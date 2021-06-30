KILLEEN
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Westway drive.
Displaying a firearm or other deadly weapon in public reported at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Burglary of a habitation without forced entry was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Elkins Avenue.
Aggravated Assault was reported at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An unattended death was reported at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Nauert Street.
A robbery was reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday on Locust Drive.
Assault by contact and criminal mischief was reported at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Avenue H.
An arrest was made at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Nix Road for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
An arrest was made at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Nix Road for suspicion of a Lampasas Co. warrant for driving with an invalid license.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Avenue E.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Nix Road for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
An arrest was made at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine under one gram.
Harassment was reported at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
