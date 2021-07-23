Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:07 p.m. Thursday in a parking garage in the 2000 block of North W.S. Young.
Copperas Cove
A warrant arrest was made at 12:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190 on suspicion of failing to report a change in address and expired registration.
An arrest was made at 11:03 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive on suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
An arrest was made at 11:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive on suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
A warrant arrest was made at 4:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Scott Drive on suspicion of theft.
Theft was reported at 5:07 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
An arrest was made at 7.29 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 under suspicion of theft with prior convictions.
An assault by contact report was made at 9:07 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Horshoe Drive. No charges were filed.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of FM 2410 under suspicion of driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
A arrest was made at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail under suspicion of public intoxication.
A theft was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway, with an alleged $2000 worth of items stolen.
Criminal tresspass was reported at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Rain Dance Loop.
A burglary was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Knights Way with an alleged $1700 worth of items taken, including credit cards.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 1:23 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue under suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering physical evidence with the intent to impair.
An arrest was made at 1:23 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue under suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:52 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on South US Highway 183.
An arrest was made at 11:35 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Santa Fe Lane under suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
Compiled by Jack Dowling
