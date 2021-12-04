KILLEEN
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not release a police blotter for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 9:32 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:26 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Western Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:26 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 6:54 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:01 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:49 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:56 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:42 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:07 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
