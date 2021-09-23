KILLEEN
Burglary was reported at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of South W.S. Young Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block South Fort Hood Street.
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:15 Wednesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Identity fraud was reported at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday at 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Credit card abuse was reported at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group two was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Old Farm to Market Road and the 400 block of Pershing Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Third Street for suspicion of continuous violence against family and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
An accident was reported at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street for possession of driving with a suspended license.
An arrest was made at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street for suspicion of an arrest warrant for criminal mischief.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Merle Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Identity fraud was reported at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Teton Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
An arrest was made at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Sue Ann Drive and East Central Texas Expressway for suspension of possession of a controlled substance.
An arrest was made at 8:56 p.m Wednesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street for suspicion of a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.