KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Monday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
A criminal warrant was reported at midnight Monday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Terroristic threats were reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
Theft was reported at noon Monday in the 1100 block of Robindale Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:47 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Theft was reported at 2:25 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:23 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Bailey Drive for suspicion of Assault and interference with an emergency phone call.
An accident was reported at 6:48 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Assault was reported at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An open investigation was reported at 9:48 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Burglary was reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Clovis Drive.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:26 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 11:56 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Public Works Drive for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
A fleet accident was reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:19 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 12:24 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Hill Street.
Theft was reported at 2:02 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of High Chaparral Park.
Burglary was reported at 2:07 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Mueller Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:18 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Ridge Street.
Assault was reported at 4:57 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft was reported at 5:24 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
Continuous violence against family was reported at 8:52 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of 13th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Coy Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a building was reported at 6:48 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Memory Lane.
Found property was reported at 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Riata Circle.
Driving without a license was reported at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:59 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:26 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
