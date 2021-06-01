KILLEEN
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of North 8th Street.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Evading arrest of detention was reported at 11:11 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:41 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Evetts Road and Rocky Lane.
A murder was reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Dickens Road.
A burglary of habitation with no forced entry at 3:19 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Bremser Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:47 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of 2nd Street.
Deadly conduct with a discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building and person was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was reported at 1:01 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Horseshoe Drive for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Duty on strike fixture/highway/landscaping was reported at 8:57 a.m. Monday at the intersection Casa drive and Georgetown Road.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:11 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:52 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 2:31 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:51 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Assault with bodily injury against a family member and interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 11:49 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Beaver Trail.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 1:03 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:49 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 12:53 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 1:01 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:58 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:12 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Casbeer Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:28 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of West Avenue B.
A suspicious driver was reported at 11:43 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Spring Street.
