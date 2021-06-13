KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:41 a.m. Saturday on Adams Avenue and North Gilmer Street.
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 2:02 a.m. Saturday on East Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
Misdemeanor theft of vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 7:21 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday on West Church Avenue and North 2nd Street.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger was reported at 9:59 p.m. Saturday at North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:17 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
Harassment was reported at 6:09 p.m. Saturday on Bellaire Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:33 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Loud music was reported at 10:55 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Elm Street.
