KILLEEN
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdictions was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Prather Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 18000 block of Eighth Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault by contact was reported at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 11th Street.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday on Locust Drive.
Forgery was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday on Cove Terrace.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not release a police blotter for this edition.
LAMPASAS
Theft was reported at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Avenue A.
Theft was reported at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Briggs Street.
Theft was reported at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was reported at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue for suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
