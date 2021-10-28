KILLEEN
A criminal arrest warrant was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday on Ceader Grove.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Mona Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Theft of one firearm was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday on East Avenue E and North 12th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Winkler Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Swope Drive.
Burglary was reported at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Lake Road.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Pine Drive.
Duty on striking a highway fixture was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Dean Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of McFarland Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An arrest was made at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court for suspicion of assault.
An arrest was made at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
An open investigation was reported at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Breach of computer security was reported at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of an arrest warrant for injury to a child.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An arrest was made at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street for suspicion of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft of a firearm was reported at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Tomahawk Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
