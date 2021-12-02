KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday on South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Vega Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Gary Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Fifteenth Street.
An accident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Craig Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 11th street.
An arrest was made at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street for suspicion of duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape.
Theft was reported at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Found property was reported at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Dianne Drive.
Burglary was reported at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Allen Street.
Stalking was reported at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Allen Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Dixon Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Pecan Cove Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Found property was reported at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assisting another agency was reported at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Nolan Trail.
Found property was reported at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lynn Drive.
LAMPASAS
Assault was reported at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Third Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicles was reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Harassment was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
