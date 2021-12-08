KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Prather Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of 42nd Street.
A criminal arrest warrant was reported at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Westcliff Road and Cedarhill.
COPPERAS COVE
Deadly conduct was reported at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.
An unattended death was reported at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Bluff Drive for suspicion of interference with an emergency phone call.
An arrest was made at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street for suspicion of an arrest warrant for assault and driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
Identity fraud was reported at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Identity fraud was reported at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 80 block of Maple Drive.
72 hour parking was reported at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Gail Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Veterans Avenue and South 23rd Street.
A runaway return was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Evading arrest was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
LAMPASAS
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Third Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday on South U.S. Highway 183.
Harassment was reported at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Diamond Ridge Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
An arrest was made at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Second Street for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for public intoxication.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.