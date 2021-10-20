KILLEEN
Aggravated assault was reported at noon Tuesday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Burglary was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Patton Road.
Theft was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to provide identification was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
Identity fraud was reported at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was reported at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
Theft was reported at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Clovis Drive.
Assisting another agency was reported at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Theft was reported at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
Burglary was reported at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Big Divide Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Amthor Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Live Oak Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Credit card abuse was reported at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Clore Road.
Theft was reported at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday on Sandstone Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue A.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on West Avenue A.
