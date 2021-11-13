KILLEEN
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:11 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary was reported at 1:44 p.m. Friday in the 12700 block of Nathan Drive.
A criminal arrest warrant was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Identity fraud was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Alta Mira Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not release a police blotter for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 7:28 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 3:12 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:13 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:48 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
