KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:40 a.m. Monday on Armadillo Drive and Cody Poe Road.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Billy B Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 4:50 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Coral Bay Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
Violation of a protection order was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Margaret Lee Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 2:38 a.m. Monday in the 30 block of East Avenue E.
Graffiti was reported at 7:19 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary was reported at 10:34 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Third Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:22 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:07 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Gail Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:53 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of identity fraud.
Theft was reported at 3:29 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:31 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
An accident with personal injury was reported at 7:04 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:22 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Forgery was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Knights Way.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing.
Theft was reported at 6:36 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing.
Credit card abuse was reported at 6:36 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing.
Failure to provide identification was reported at 10:29 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 12:36 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:58 p.m. Monday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 3:04 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 4:37 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
Theft was reported at 5:29 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Supple Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:32 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:04 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 7:49 p.m. Monday at Walnut Street and Second Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:12 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:51 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
