KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 8000 block of Eighth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Kern Road.
Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Wells Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Harassment of a public servant was reported at 6:32 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Sissom Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Kern Road.
A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:22 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
An arrest was made at 12:32 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dewald Street for suspicion of assault by contact, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:52 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:37 a.m. Monday on Cedar Grove Drive.
An arrest was made at 7:03 a.m. Monday on Cedar Grove Drive for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Assisting another agency to recover a stolen vehicle was reported at 9:32 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of West Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:19 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 10:04 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Old Copperas Cove Road and U.S. Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 11:07 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Clovis Drive.
Duty on striking was reported at 11:43 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Third Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A minor under the influence was reported at 2:29 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Disorderly Conduct was reported at 3:08 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 25th Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:04 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Safe keeping was reported at 4:11 p.m. Monday in the intersection of West Avenue and South First Street.
An arrest was made at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Megg Street for suspicion of assault with bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
An accident was reported at 6:33 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of RGII Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
A runaway was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Burglary was reported at 10:47 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of RGII Boulevard.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Forgery was reported at 8:49 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 8:29 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Ann Boulevard.
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Boob White Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:49 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 1:22 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
Found property was reported at 8:08 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
Recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported at 11:03 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Recovery of property was reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:09 p.m Monday on Sue Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:26 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A traffic hazard was reported at 5:33 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Naruna Road.
Shots fired were reported at 6:28 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:31 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:32 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:27 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.