KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 12:07 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Burglary was reported at 4:56 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Road.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 6:38 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:38 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 10:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Duncan Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Evading arrest was reported at 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Business 190.
Theft was reported at 8:08 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Castroville Trail.
Burglary was reported at 9:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block Cline Drive.
Identity fraud was reported at 12:01 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Kate Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:07 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:41 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at noon Thursday in the 300 block of Town Square.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:46 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
An arrest was made at 3:41 p.m . Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue G for suspicion of evading arrest and criminal mischief.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:02 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 5:01 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:06 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An accident was reported at 6:36 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
Harassment was reported at 6:41 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Wine Cup Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:02 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
Theft of mail aws reported at 8:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
An arrest was made at 10:37 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North First Street for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest was made at 11:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 2:06 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Speeding over 10 percent of the posted speed limit was reported at 4:44 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:13 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
Theft was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Avenue G.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:09 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:58 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
Loud music was reported at 7:45 p.m. Thursday on Sandstone Cove.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:04 p.m. Thursday on North Highway 183.
An arrest was made at 10:17 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Second Street for suspicion of a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance over one gram.
An arrest was made at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281 for suspicion of a Bell County Warrant for failure to pay child support.
