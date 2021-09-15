KILLEEN
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle.
Identity fraud was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Illinois Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday on North College Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Identity fraud was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Longview Drive.
Identity fraud was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Jasper Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A pedestrian walking on the roadway not facing traffic was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Washington Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Blue Bonnet Drive.
Littering was reported at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday at in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Veterans Avenue and Robertson Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance was reported at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Found property was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Merle Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D. for suspicion of fleeing police and possession of marijuana.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest was made at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 13th Street for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Assisting another agency with a pursuit was reported at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Third Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
Theft was reported at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Western Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East THird Street.
Theft was reported at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Western Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue.
An arrest was made at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
