KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:29 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and South Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:13 a.m. Sunday on East E Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 8:58 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Illegal crossing was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of a controlled substance group three was reported at 2:43 p.m. Sunday on North College Street and West Dunn Avenue.
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 8th Street.
Impersonating a public servant was reported at 4:41 p.m. Sunday on Green Avenue and North 4th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:24 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Avenue.
An arrest was made at 8:42 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of discharging a firearm and speeding 10 percent over the speed limit.
Found property was reported at 10:21 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
An arrest was made at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road for suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
Found property was reported at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Washington Avenue.
An arrest was made at 3:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of an arrest warrant for assault by contact.
Illegal dumping was reported at 3:32 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Pinto Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:19 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sherwood Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:08 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Post Oak Avenue.
Terroristic threats were reported at 10:21 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:21 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
An animal bite was reported at 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
An arrest was made at 11:41 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Westview Lane for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance group one under one gram.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 6:28 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:42 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Natchez Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:33 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:59 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 10:16 p.m. on Sue Drive.
