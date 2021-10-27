KILLEEN
Failure to provide identification was reported at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Valley Road.
A recovered vehicle was reported at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Valley Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of SSL.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Dunn Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Jasper Drive.
Evading arrest was reported at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Jasper Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident involving personal injury or death was reported at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Hill Street.
Found property was reported at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Assault was reported at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Organized retail theft was reported at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of RGIII Boulevard.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 25th Street.
Identity fraud was reported at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
An accident was reported at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Wolfe Road and East Avenue D.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of vehicles was reported at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Valley Road.
Failure to provide identification was reported at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 3:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Stone Valley Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday on Campbell Street and Avenue B.
