KILLEEN
Forgery was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:31 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday on Dimple Street and West K Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 8:49 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Found property was reported at 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
An invalid license plate was reported at 9:53 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10:14 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Brantley Avenue.
An unattended death was reported at 11:11 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue D.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Sexual assault was reported at 1:06 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting another agency was reported at 2:42 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Second Street.
An arrest was made in the 200 block of South Second Street for suspicion of Robbery and possession of marijuana.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:18 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
Continuous violence against family was reported at 1:26 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Avenue D.
Evading arrest was reported at 10:23 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:16 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
An accident was reported at 11:34 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 3:24 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of mail was reported at 6:11 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Lancelot Drive.
LAMPASAS
Lost property was reported at 9:27 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:33 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 12:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Spring Ho Street for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
