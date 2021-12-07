KILLEEN
Criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:02 p.m. Monday on East Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault was reported at 12:32 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South FM 116.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 5:01 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South FM 116.
Illegal dumping was reported at 12:12 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:49 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 3:18 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of South FM 3046.
An accident was reported at 5:56 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Morris Drive and Little Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Peace Pipe Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:05 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Brookview Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 6:52 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:58 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:56 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:13 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Spring Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
