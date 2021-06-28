KILLEEN
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Liberty Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2:57 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3;19 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:34 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle as reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:36 p.m. Sunday on Florence Road and Granada Road.
False report to a peace officer was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:37 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of a municipal court warrant of arrest for failure to report change of address.
A runaway was reported at 5:57 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Dream Catcher Drive.
Identity fraud and possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 9:58 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Jesse Drive.
Credit card abuse, theft and criminal mischief was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Texas Street.
An arrest was made at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Hackberry Street for suspicion of an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:52 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
Identity fraud was reported at 7:31 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wolf Road.
Assault by threat was reported at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Blancas Drive.
An arrest was made at 11;43 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Avenue D for suspicion of failure to identify , failure to appear and resisting an officer.
An unattended death was reported at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Nauert Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Rain Dance Loop.
Interfering with emergency request for assistance was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury of a family member was reported at 10:41 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Nolan Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 1:54 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
A theft was reported at 6:22 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
An arrest was made at 9:58 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Ridge Street for suspicion of the possession of methamphetamine under 1 gram and marijuana under 2 ounces.
