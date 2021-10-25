KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:57 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of White Avenue.
A criminal warrant was reported at 8:52 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Green Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Sunday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:34 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190 for suspicion of driving without a license.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:58 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Bond Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Bond Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 2:29 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of aggravated assault.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:55 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Teinert Avenue and Turner Street.
Safe keeping was reported at 4:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Morning Dove Trail.
An arrest was made at 5:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Morning Dove Trail for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:47 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
An arrest was made at 11:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:17 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Shoshoni Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Pima Trail.
LAMPASAS
Loud music was reported at 3:42 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 12:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Lost property was reported at 12:51 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:58 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South U.S. Highway 281
A reckless driver was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Avenue and Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 1:21 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday on North Key Avenue.
Burglary was reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Arnold Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:01 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
