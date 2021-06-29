KILLEEN
Criminal Mischief was reported at 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Aggravated Assault was reported at 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:21 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:24 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:35 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Alexander Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North 8th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North 8th Street.
Displaying of a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday at Henderson Street and West Green Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:33 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:58 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Garth Drive and Valley Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:26 p.m. Monday in the 3400 bock of Barcelona Drive.
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday on West Hallmark Avenue and Wolf Street.
unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 10:10 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East Jasper Drive and South 2nd Street.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare concern was reported at 1:37 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest was made at 3:22 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:01 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 6:47 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 8:13 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of property was reported at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:22 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Hill Street.
Assisting another agency was reported at 11:16 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue.
An unattended death with forced entry was reported at 10:19 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Bowen Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Violation of a protective order was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Nolan Trail.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Millers Crossing.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:41 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:51 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
