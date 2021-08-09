ILLEEN
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:14 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Hall Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on Cantanbrian Drive and Hereford Lane.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:41 a.m. Sunday on 22nd Street and Harris Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with an intent to commit another felony was reported at 3:25 a.m. in the 6600 block of Taree Loop.
Public intoxication of a minor was reported at 4:17 a.m. Sunday on Galaxy Drive and Cora Avenue.
Burglary was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North College Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Carpet Lane and West Elms Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:33 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Westcliff Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:43 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Yuma Circle.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:39 p.m. in the 1600 block of Benttree Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:02 p.m. Sunday.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 3:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and identity fraud.
An arrest was made at 8:32 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of a seat belt violation, speeding over 15 miles per hour over posted limit in a 55 mile per hour zone.
Illegal dumping was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Assisting another agency was reported at 11:09 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary was reported at 1:13 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:21 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
An accident was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Georgetown Road and West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 7:17 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Mary Street for suspicion of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and cutting across property.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:49 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Ninth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported and criminal trespass was reported at 11:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not release a police blotter for this edition.
LAMPASAS
An arrest was made a 12:14 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Fourth Street for suspicion of a patrol violation warrant.
Loud music was reported at 12:41 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:21 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue C.
A disturbance was reported at 7:31 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:02 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
An arrest was made at 9:23 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street for suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
