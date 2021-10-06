KILLEEN
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Driving without a license was reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Largo Trail.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday on West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs Road.
A criminal warrant for another agency aws reported at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday on East Rancier Avenue and Bundrant Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South 38th Street and Water Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Evading arrest was reported at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Injury to a child was reported at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An unattended death was reported at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Karen Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Hawk Trail.
An accident was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of West Avenue B and Sumac Trail.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 11th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Western Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday on Hackberry Street and Avenue F.
A disturbance was reported at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Assault was reported at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Big Divide Road.
Assault was reported at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Assault was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue B.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.