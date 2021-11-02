KILLEEN
Forgery was reported at 5:40 a.m. Monday in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:59 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Bonnie Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 12:31 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Grimes Crossing road for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft was reported at 12:41 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:22 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:47 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Identity fraud was reported at 9:53 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue D.
Safe keeping was reported at 1:31 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Big Divide Road.
An arrest was made at 1:51 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Big Divide Road for suspicion of possession of marijuana, driving with an invalid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assault was reported at 3:48 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:06 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Walker Palace Boulevard.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Identity fraud was reported at 11:27 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assisting another agency was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:35 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 12:05 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday on West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:41 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of College Street.
Assault was reported at 6:24 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Theft was reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:58 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:16 a.m Monday in the 600 block of South Main Street for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
An arrest was made at 6:52 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Nix Road for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Lampasas Municipal court warrant.
