KILLEEN
Theft was reported at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of 40th Street.
Arson was reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
Murder was reported at 1:39 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Longview Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Neff Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:53 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harassment was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Burglary was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Houston Street.
An unattended death was reported at 12:28 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:04 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Veterans Avenue for suspicion of an arrest warrant causing bodily injury and terroristic threats.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 1:56 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:44 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Hughes Avenue for suspicion of unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Forgery was reported at 5:22 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Bailey Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:38 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drie.
A missing person was reported at 8:18 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 6:16 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:11 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:41 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:02 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
