KILLEEN
The City of Killeen did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 9:01 a.m. Saturday on South U.S. Highway 183.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:06 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 1:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:49 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:19 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:02 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:18 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 10:05 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Skyview Drive.
