KILLEEN
The City of Killeen had nothing to report for its police blotter for this edition.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street for suspicion of failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding 15 miles per hour or more over the posted limit in a 55 mile per hour zone.
An arrest was made at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
An arrest was made at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
Illegal dumping was reported at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Kate Street.
Found property was reported at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Credit Card fraud was reported at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and no insurance was reported at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
The sale of tobacco to a person under the age of 21 was reported at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Town Square.
An accident was reported at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Avenue F and South Second Street.
An accident was reported at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Casbeer Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on Nix Road.
Harassment was reported at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday on East US Highway 190.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Harassment was reported at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
