KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:49 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 8th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 3:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Second Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Pilgrim Drive.
Terroristic threats were reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Elms Road.
Forgery was reported at 8:43 a.m. Sunday at North College Street and West Hoover Avenue.
A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft from a person was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Stephen Drive.
Failure to report accident to police department was reported at 3:42 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:56 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Janelle Court.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:53 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of 10th Street and Hallmark Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:17 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An arrest was made at 5:11 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child, assault causing bodily injury, interference with emergency request for assistance.
An arrest was made at 1:29 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Lutheran Church Road and North FM 116 for suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
Safe keeping was reported at 9:44 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of West Anderson Avenue and Cassavaugh Street.
An arrest was made at 9:54 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, identity fraud, assault and possession of marijuana.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:22 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:08 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
An accident was reported at 1:39 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Hindering of apprehension or prosecution was reported in the 100 block of Murphy Circle.
Evading arrest was reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 4:58 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 8:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Morris Drive for suspicion of Assault with bodily injury.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Morris Drive.
An arrest was made at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 11th Street for suspicion of public intoxication.
Assisting another agency was reported at 10:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:07 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Drive.
Assault was reported at 11:07 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Public intoxication was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:17 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue G.
Theft was reported at 9:34 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Aveune.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:36 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Harassment was reported at 11:56 a.m. on Cameron Drive.
A distrubance was reported at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East central Texas Expressway.
