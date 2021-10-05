KILLEEN
A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 12:34 a.m. Monday on East B Avenue and North 4th Street.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 1:22 a.m. Monday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:37 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Stewart Street.
Operation of an unregistered vehicle was reported at 11:54 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Alamo Avenue and Cole Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Greet Avenue.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Dean Avenue.
A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Violation of magistrate orders was reported at 6:54 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday on North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:17 p.m. Monday on North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:07 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Urbantke Lane.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:21 a.m Monday in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.
Possession of marijuana in a drug free zone was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:02 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:31 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Hill Street.
Theft was reported at 3:19 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Declaration Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:32 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of South FM 116.
An arrest was made at 6:04 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane for suspicion of continuous violence against family.
An arrest was made at 6:04 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace for suspicion of an arrest warrant for theft of property.
Theft was reported at 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 7:08 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North main Street for suspicion of public intoxication.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not have a police blotter for this edition.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 5:57 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:47 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported atr 11:43 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
An arrest was made at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Main Street for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
