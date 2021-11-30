KILLEEN
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 12:50 p.m. Monday on West Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday on Dayton Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 2:05 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Dryden Avenue and Marilyn Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:23 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Dryden Avenue and Marilyn Drive for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 5:46 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Nauert Street.
An accident was reported at 8:21 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Patterson Street and Paula Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:28 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Found property was reported at 8:50 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Theft was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Castroville Trail.
An accident was reported at 10:18 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 11:36 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of burglary with intent of assault.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Theft was reported at 2:32 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
Engaging in organized criminal activity was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
Tampering with evidence was reported at 4:16 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Aggravated robbery was reported at 4:24 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Meggs Street for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Assisting another agency was reported at 6:08 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Theft was reported at 8:07 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Financial forgery was reported at 8:07 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting another agency was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:05 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A runaway was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Resisting arrest was reported at 10:49 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 7:09 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of UTE Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 9:56 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Assault was reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 4:33 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:02 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
