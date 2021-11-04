KILLEEN
Failure to stop and give information was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 6:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:36 a.m Wednesday in the 600 block of Kate Street.
An accident was reported at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South FM 116 for suspicion of possession of marijuana.
An arrest was made at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of an arrest warrant for continous sexual assault.
Assisting another agency was reported at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of North First Street.
Identity fraud was reported at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Live Oak Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
General information was reported at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A traffic stop was reported at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Millers Crossing.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at midnight in the intersection of Spring Street and Avenue A.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Yellowstone Drive.
Harassment was reported at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on Fourth Street and Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday on Deb Lynn.
An arrest was made at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West First Street for suspicion of three Lampasas Police Department warrants.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
