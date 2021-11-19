KILLEEN
Aggravated assault was reported at noon in the 400 block of Houston Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Identity fraud was reported at 8:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 10:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South FM 116.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:35 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:07 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Town Square.
Identity fraud was reported at 1:54 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Vernice Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 5:01 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue for suspicion of speeding in a school zone and driving with an invalid license.
Injury to a child was reported at 4:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:22 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of theft.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:16 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Interstate Highway 14 E.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Lookout Ridge.
LAMPASAS
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:28 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday on Powell Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:59 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
Criminal activity was reported at 3:07 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:35 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Willis Street.
Theft was reported at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:46 p.m. in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 9:07 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Avenue A for suspicion of criminal mischief.
