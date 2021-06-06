KILLEEN
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a habitation without forced entry was reported at 2:18 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Alta Mira Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:37 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Wales Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of 42nd Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:11 a.m. Saturday at North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance group 2 was reported at 12:22 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm was reported at 6:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of Stardust Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Dean Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not release a police blotter for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 12:04 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 5:37 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 6:17 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
An arrest was made at 11:31 p.m. Saturday on Snell Drive for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
