KILLEEN
Theft of service was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of North Gray Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Goodnight Drive.
A criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday on Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block U.S. Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Anderson Avenue for suspicion of an arrest warrant for theft.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190 for suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Theft was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Harassment was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of 23rd Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Identity fraud was reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Burglary was reported at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
