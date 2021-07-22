KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday on Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Attas Avenue.
Display issues for a different vehicle was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Church Avenue and North 8th Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Harris Avenue and North 10th Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Marsh Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday at Old Farm to Market Road and the 400 block of YI Drive.
A wide right turn was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of McCreary Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agent was reported at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on North 10th Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Zephyr Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 11th Street.
A threat to publish intimate material was reported at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An invalid license plate was reported at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Leonhard Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 11th Street.
An accident was reported at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 Block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block Rain Dance Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Knights Way.
Assisting another agency with a welfare call was reported at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Valley Road.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East 4th Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
Theft was reported at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
Harassment was reported at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Race Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.