KILLEEN
Violation of a parole warrant was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Failure to stop and render aid was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 54th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of 10th Street.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and South Second Street.
Theft of service was reported at 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:13 a.m. Sunday at North College Street and West B Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Westcliff.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 11:06 a.m. Sunday at College Street and Avenue G.
Interference with emergency service was reported at 12:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of 4th Street.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:08 p.m. Sunday at East G Avenue and North Gray Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:47 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Violation of magistrates order was reported at 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Ridgeview Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
A fleet accident was reported at 7:27 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7;18 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:11 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Tanner Road.
Safe keeping was reported at 8:06 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of B Highway Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:13 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of South 5th Street and Urbantke Lane for suspicion of terroristic threats.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 11:21 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Lindsey Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12;01 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Shelia Avenue for suspicion of Assault with bodily injury.
An accident was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
Assault against the elderly or a disabled individual was reported at 5:21 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Williams Street.
An open investigation was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:54 p.m. in the 100 block of Jonathan Lane.
Found property was reported at 10;52 p.m. in the 400 block of Summers Road.
An invalid license plate was reported at 11:47 p.m. Sunday n the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not release a police blotter for this edition.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street for suspicion of an assault warrant.
An arrest was made at 9:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.