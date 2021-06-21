KILLEEN
Criminal Mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2;32 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 2nd Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:02 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Attas Avenue and North 12th Street.
Duty on Striking was reported at 4:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:26 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Barcelona.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported at 4:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:53 p.m. Sunday on South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:31 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:56 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:51 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest was made at 4:31 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane for suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence.
An accident was reported at 9:27 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 11:02 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 bock of Golf Course Road.
Evading arrest was reported at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 4:59 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:07 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
An arrest was made at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not release a police blotter for this edition.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 2:19 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12;59 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 6:09 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Broad Street for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and Possession of a dangerous drug.
Harassment was reported at 10;57 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
