KILLEEN
Public intoxication was reported at midnight Thursday in the 700 block of Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of North 10th Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:22 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Second Street.
An attended death was reported at 5:47 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Alfred Drive.
Indecent assault was reported at 11:41 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Third Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not have a police blotter for this edition.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:19 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:42 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
