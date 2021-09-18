KILLEEN
Deadly conduct was reported at 12:14 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:21 a.m. Friday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Boulevard.
Failure to identify was reported at 9:20 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:20 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of College Street.
Criminal mischief and was reported at 10:48 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of 20th Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 11:02 a.m. Friday 1500 North College Street.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:09 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 11:25 p.m. Friday in Florence Road and Grenada Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The city of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
The City of Lampasas did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
