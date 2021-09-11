KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Zephyr Road.
A recovered vehicle was reported at 10:06 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:08 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Identity fraud was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Sissom Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
Burglary was reported at noon Friday in the 900 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday on Venable Drive and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia at 9:14 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Rancier and French Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:35 p.m. Friday on East E Avenue and North 10th Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 10:47 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:43 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:55 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East First Street.
Theft was reported at 7:13 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Fraud was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:26 p.m. Friday on Hollywood Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:34 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 5:04 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Campbell Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:24 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Acorn Street and Steele Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:34 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless Driver was reported at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West F.M. 580.
A disturbance was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.