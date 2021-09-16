KILLEEN
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Zephyr Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday on Old Farm To Market Road and the 400 block of Stephen Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Alexander Street.
A criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance group two was reported at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday on East G Avenue and South 28th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Bundrant Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Conder Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare concern was reported at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Georgetown Road.
Harassment was reported at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 40 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
Found property was reported at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Fourth Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Interstate Highway 14.
Forgery was reported at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
A runaway was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Loud music was reported at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue.
