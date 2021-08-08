KILLEEN
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:08 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Taylor Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South 2nd Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2:31 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of 20th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:28 p.m. Saturday at Old Farm to Market Road and the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to stop and render aid was reported at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Anderson Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not release a police blotter for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
Theft was reported at 1:28 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West 1st Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:38 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Loud music was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10;35 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:43 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West 5th Street for suspicion of driving with an invalid license.
A disturbance was reported at 11:23 p.m. Saturday at Walnut Street and 5th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.