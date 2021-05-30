KILLEEN
An arrest was made at midnight Saturday on Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard for suspicion of a criminal warrant.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Harassment by threat was reported at 10:55 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Dahlia Court.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Wheeler Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance group 2 was reported at 9:10 p.m. Saturday at North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Deadly conduct with discharge of a fire arm towards a residential building or person was reported on East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 10:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of North WS Young Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:10 p.m. Saturday at North Park Street and West Rancier Avenue for suspicion of a criminal warrant.
Copperas Cove
The City of Copperas Cove did not release a police blotter for this edition.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
A prowler was reported at 1:09 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West 6th Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:16 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A protective order violation was reported at 4:35 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:01 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Chestnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:43 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A disturbance was reported at 2:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Shots fired was reported at 7:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Avenue H.
An arrest was made at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive for suspicion of possession of A controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, warrants and theft under $100 with previous conviction.
