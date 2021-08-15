KILLEEN
Public intoxication was reported at 4:20 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 220 block of Tyler Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Leader Street.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 1:42 p.m. Saturday at North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Violation of magistrates order was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West A Avenue.
Pedestrian walking on roadway not facing traffic was reported at 4:16 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:59 p.m. Saturday at East E Avenue and North 10th Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Janis Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:19 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:01 a.m. in the 100 block of East Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:31 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of East U.S. Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
Harassment was reported at 3:03 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Theft was reported at 5:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestut Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Compiled by Xiana Fontno
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
