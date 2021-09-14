KILLEEN
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:53 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Jasper Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:36 p.m. Monday on 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and Root Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Credit card theft was reported at 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 8:28 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 10:25 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
An accident was reported at 10:55 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:46 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Fourth Street.
Assault was reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Ryan Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:57 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and South Main Street.
A runaway was reported at 5:59 p.m. Monay in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:07 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Grass Dancer Avenue.
A runaway aws reported at 4:47 p.m. Monay in the 700 block of Cattail Circle.
Assault was reported at 10:57 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:47 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Park Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:47 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Third Street.
Theft was reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:29 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Compiled by Xiana Fontno
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.