KILLEEN
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Basset Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance group two was reported at 1:46 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft from a person was reported at 3:20 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Violation of magistrates order was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:59 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Oak Hill Drive.
Driving with a invalid license was reported at 2:47 p.m. Monday on North Fort Hood Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8:29 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Alta Mira Drive and Trimmier Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:08 p.m. Monday on East Cave and North 2nd Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An invalid license plate was reported at 5:27 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 8:40 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road for suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence.
An arrest was made at 10:43 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Declaration Drive for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Identity fraud was reported at 10:51 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
An arrest was made at 12:07 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North 4th street for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
An arrest was made at 1:33 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 2:37 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:42 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Failure to register as a sex offender was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 5:50 p.m. Monday in the intersection of West Avenue B and North 3rd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:28 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 2nd Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A reckless driver was reported at 1:52 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Moccasin Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:03 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Tomahawk Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 11:41 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:29 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 12:38 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue of suspicion on public intoxication with previous convictions.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:47 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:52 p.m. Monday on Hollywood Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:05 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.
An arrest was reported at 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:36 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
